Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
SYDNEY Asian shares turned mixed on Wednesday as investors everywhere awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy after a likely rate rise later in the day.
MUMBAI Utility Tata Power said on Tuesday it has secured debt financing for a 25-megawatt solar photovoltaic power project in western India.
Tata Power tied up loans for the 3.65-billion-rupee project at Mithapur in Gujarat, through a consortium consisting of State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and Export Import Bank of India EXIMB.UL, it said in a statement.
The company has already signed a power purchase agreement with the state electricity board to supply power from the project, which will start by end-December.
The company had set up a 3-MW solar project at Mulshi in western Maharashtra state earlier this year, and operates another 100-kilowatt solar plant since 1996 in the state.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told employees on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to found, one of a series of measures the ride-hailing company is taking to claw its way out from under a mountain of controversies.