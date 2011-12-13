MUMBAI Utility Tata Power said on Tuesday it has secured debt financing for a 25-megawatt solar photovoltaic power project in western India.

Tata Power tied up loans for the 3.65-billion-rupee project at Mithapur in Gujarat, through a consortium consisting of State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and Export Import Bank of India EXIMB.UL, it said in a statement.

The company has already signed a power purchase agreement with the state electricity board to supply power from the project, which will start by end-December.

The company had set up a 3-MW solar project at Mulshi in western Maharashtra state earlier this year, and operates another 100-kilowatt solar plant since 1996 in the state.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)