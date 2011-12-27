* To access BP technology until 2013
* Sees growth opportunities in solar market
* BP shutting down solar business globally
MUMBAI, Dec 27 Indian utility Tata Power
Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy out BP Alternative
Energy Holding's 51 percent stake in joint venture Tata
BP Solar for an undisclosed amount.
Tata BP Solar manufactures solar photovoltaic cells and
solar modules in India and also exports products.
"We believe the favourable policy environment in India has
led to increase in size of the solar module and solar cell
market, and is a great opportunity for the company to grow,"
Tata Power's Managing Director Anil Sardana said in a statement.
Tata BP Solar will not be impacted by BP's decision to
gradually exit the solar business, Sardana said.
Tata BP Solar will continue to access some BP technology
until 2013 through a separate agreement, the statement said.
BP said last Wednesday it was shutting down its solar unit,
which it has been scaling back since 2008, citing continuing
global economic challenges that made it difficult to sustain
long-term returns.
India plans to build an initial capacity of 1 GW of solar
power by 2013, enough to power close to 1 million homes. It
would then add 3-10 GW by 2017, and hopes to grow that to 20 GW
by 2022.
Coal currently accounts for 55 percent of India's power
generation capacity of 182,344 MW.
Ahead of the announcement, Tata Power shares closed 2.4
percent higher at 90.55 rupees, in a weak Mumbai market
.