(Adds details, Tata Power comment)
MUMBAI, April 15 India's central electricity
regulator has allowed Tata Power Co Ltd to raise
electricity tariffs on a temporary basis at its Mundra power
plant on account of rising cost of imported coal, the power
utility said on Monday.
The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has
allowed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd, a unit of Tata Power that
operates the plant in the western state of Gujarat, to charge
"compensatory" tariffs for electricity until the fuel supply
situation improves.
The regulator will direct the setting up of a panel to
finalise details of the compensatory tariff.
The order follows a similar ruling by the regulator earlier
this month, which allowed Adani Power Ltd to raise
tariffs for electricity from its power plant at Mundra, a ruling
that consumer states have promised to challenge.
India's power sector has struggled with domestic coal
shortages and has become increasingly reliant on costlier
imports to meet the country's rapidly growing energy needs.
Tata Power's 4,000-megawatt plant at Mundra runs on imported
coal from Indonesia, but it has been suffering from mounting
losses after the South East Asian nation raised levies on coal
exports, which Tata has not been able to pass on to its
customers so far.
"This decision is an important step in resolving the major
impasse affecting imported coal-based power projects that got
impacted due to extraneous factors beyond the control of
developers," Tata Power said in a statement.
Ahead of the ruling, shares in Tata Power closed down 1.5
percent in a firm Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by James Jukwey)