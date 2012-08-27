MUMBAI, August 27 Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 4 billion rupees ($72.10 million) via two separate bond deals, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The firm will issue 3-year bonds at 9.67 percent to raise at least 3 billion rupees, the sources said. Citibank is the arranger to the deal. Separately, the company will issue 10-year bonds at 9.71 percent to raise a minimum 1 billion rupees, said the sources. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the arranger to the deal. ($1 = 55.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)