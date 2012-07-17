MUMBAI, July 17 Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($54.27 million) via dual-tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. The firm plans to sell three-year bonds at 9.78 percent and 10-year bonds at 9.70 percent, the source said. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the arranger to the bond issue, the source said. ($1 = 55.2750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)