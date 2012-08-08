MUMBAI, August 8 Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 4 billion rupees ($72.52 million) via two separate bond deals, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The firm will issue 5-year bonds at 9.68 percent to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees, the sources said. Yes Bank is the sole arranger to the deal. Separately, the company will issue 10-year bonds at 9.70 percent to raise a minimum 1.5 billion rupees, said the sources. HSBC is the sole arranger to the deal. ($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)