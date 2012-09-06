MUMBAI, Sept 6Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata group, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.75 million) via dual-tenure bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. The firm will issue 5-year bonds at 9.66 percent to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees and will issue 10-year bonds at 9.67 percent to raise a minimum of 1 billion rupees, the source said. HSBC India is the arranger to the deal. ($1 = 55.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)