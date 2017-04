An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) works inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees via two separate bond deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The firm will issue 5-year bonds at 9.76 percent and 10-year bonds at 9.71 percent, the source said.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the arranger to the deal.

