MUMBAI Tata Sons is looking to raise funds via 10-year bond at 9.30 percent and five-year at 9.25 percent, according to three sources directly associated with the deal.

IDFC is the sole arranger. The book on both the tranches is about 8 billion rupees ($134.4 million), two of the sources said. ($1 = 59.5300 Rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manju Dalal; Editing by Anand Basu)