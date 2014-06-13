Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
MUMBAI Tata Sons is looking to raise funds via 10-year bond at 9.30 percent and five-year at 9.25 percent, according to three sources directly associated with the deal.
IDFC is the sole arranger. The book on both the tranches is about 8 billion rupees ($134.4 million), two of the sources said. ($1 = 59.5300 Rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manju Dalal; Editing by Anand Basu)
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
MUMBAI Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.