MUMBAI, April 25 Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($55.17 million) via two separate bond deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The firm will issue 5-year and 10-year bonds at 8.85 percent, the source said.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the arranger to the deal. ($1 = 54.3762 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)