MUMBAI Nov 13 Ousted chairman of the Tata
group, Cyrus Mistry said he had tried to form a corporate
governance framework at Tata Sons that balanced group values
without impinging on the independence of operating companies.
The statement comes days after a Tata Sons statement that
said Mistry, with the help of independent directors, was trying
to take over Indian Hotels Co when he was heading the
$100 billion steel to software conglomerate group.
Mistry's statement said it was unfortunate to question the
independence of the directors given that they were very
well-known names in the Indian business fraternity.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Aditi Shah. Editing
by Jane Merriman)