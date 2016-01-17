LONDON Tata Steel, the biggest steelmaker in Britain, will axe 1,050 jobs in the country, Sky News reported on Sunday, on top of the 1,170 cuts it announced last year due to low steel prices.

The steelmaker said in October it would cut 900 jobs in Scunthorpe in Northern England and 270 in Scotland.

On Sunday, Sky News reported the firm would cut 750 jobs at its Port Talbot plant in Wales and 300 at other British sites.

British steelmakers pay some of the highest energy costs and green taxes in the world and are also struggling to compete with record Chinese steel imports.

Tata Steel did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Sky News said the company would announce the cuts on Monday.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Susan Thomas)