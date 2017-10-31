Tata Steel elevates Narendran as global CEO & MD

REUTERS - Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) has promoted T.V. Narendran as chief executive officer and managing director globally, the company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Tata Steel sign is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham, Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Narendran, 52, a company veteran who joined the Tata ranks in 1988, was serving as managing director (India and South East Asia) for the past four years.

Tata Steel executed and commissioned the Kalinganagar steel plant during Narendran’s tenure as managing director and also enhanced the plant’s ability to serve higher value segments like steel for automobiles, the company said in an exchange filing.

The steel maker's board also re-appointed Koushik Chatterjee as executive director and chief financial officer for five years with effect from Nov. 9. bit.ly/2yZ1lRn

On Monday, Tata Steel posted a September-quarter profit, spurred by strong volume growth following the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Tata Steel and German major Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE) had last month announced a preliminary agreement to merge their European steel operations, creating the continent’s second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS).