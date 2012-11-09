BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
MUMBAI Nov 9 India's Tata Steel reported on Friday a surprise quarterly loss of 3.64 billion rupees ($66.8 million), as weakening demand and prices in its main European market offset a solid performance at home.
A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast net profit of 2.6 billion rupees.
The net loss for the quarter ended September compared with a profit of nearly 6 billion rupees a year earlier.
Shares in Tata Steel, valued at $7.2 billion, extended losses to more than 4 percent after the results announcement. ($1 = 54.50 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
