BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 18 Tata Steel, the world's No.7 steelmaker, expects global steel demand to improve and raw material prices to remain stable, finance chief Koushik Chatterjee said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Tata Steel reported a bigger-than-expected drop in its consolidated quarterly profit, as weak prices, lower volumes and high raw material costs depressed margins in its main European market.
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.