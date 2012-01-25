LONDON Jan 25 Steelmaker Tata Steel said on Wednesday it would cut 200 jobs at four European plants as part of a restructuring of its European steel tubes business in the face of tough economic conditions and weakening demand.

Four out of five European tube-producing plants will be affected, with job losses expected at Corby in Britain, Zwijndrecht, Maastricht and Oosterhout in the Netherlands.

"In response to the prolonged downturn in all European markets for tubes, and in the context of intense competition, the measures announced today are designed to bring these sites into a sustainable financial position," said Remco Blaauw, Managing Director of Tata Steel's European tube business.

"Our goal is to secure a sustainable tubes business which will not only weather the current economic storm, but can prosper in the future."