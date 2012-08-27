SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Basis Point) - Tata Steel Ltd is expected to mandate a project financing loan of up to Rs220bn (US$3.9bn) to fund its 6m tonnes per annum greenfield steel plant at Kalinganagar in the eastern Indian state of Orissa.

The loan is likely to be India's largest for the current 2012-13 financial year.

Bankers aware of the pitching process said the company had met individually with key lenders and was seeking commitments of at least Rs50-60bn apiece.

"The deal is likely to be mandated to a handful of banks, which later will sell down commitments," said a Mumbai-based lender.

The loan will have a tenor of 10-11 years and is likely to pay 11.25% or less. Total project cost is estimated at Rs300bn.

The loan will be benchmarked against an existing facility in the market from Hindalco Industries Ltd, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group. Hindalco is due to close a Rs90bn eight-year loan at 11.25% next month.

IDBI Bank and SBI Capital Markets are joint lead arrangers. Bankers reckon that Tata Steel's jumbo borrowing will be able to price close to Hindalco's level, despite the size.

"There is enough liquidity in the market to fund a Tata Steel deal," a banker said. "The only thing that will impact the pricing is when each bank has the liquidity to support the deal."

The borrowing is likely to be mandated next month and be wrapped up early next year. The facility will have an offshore component and will most likely be export credit agency-linked. (Reporting by Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)