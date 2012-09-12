SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Basis Point) - Tata Steel Ltd's jumbo project financing is expected to be around Rs259bn (US$4.7bn) in size, up from the initial planned size of Rs220bn, sources said.

According to sources, the estimated project cost is now at Rs370bn, compared to the originally expected Rs300bn.

SBI Capital Markets is soft sounding the market, asking banks to bid for an amount with indications of preferred interest rates, sources said. Price talk is around 10.75-11.5% for about 13 to 14-year tenor.

Sources said SBI Caps could do the deal on a best effort basis.

Given the large size, SBI Caps could rope in parent, State Bank of India, to commit a big amount, sources added.

A formal launch is expected by end of the month. Funds will be borrowed via a special purpose vehicle.

The loan, if completed, would be India's largest-sized deal this year. As reported earlier, proceeds back a 6m tonnes per annum greenfield steel plant at Kalinganagar in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. (Reporting by Manju Dalal)