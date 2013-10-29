LONDON Oct 29 Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steel producer, plans to restructure its UK business supplying the construction and engineering industries, warning on Tuesday that the shake-up could result in the loss of around 500 jobs.

It blamed a prolonged downturn in demand, particularly for construction steel in Britain.

"European steel demand this year is expected to be only two-thirds of pre-crisis levels after falls in the past two years," Karl Koehler, CEO of Tata Steel's European operations, said.

"On top of the challenging economic conditions, rules covering energy and the environment in Europe and the UK threaten to impose huge additional costs on the steel industry."