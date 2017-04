NEW DELHI Aug 13 Tata Steel Ltd, India's largest steelmaker by market value, said on Tuesday that market conditions in the country have become more difficult than they were at the beginning of the year.

The company, whose net income for the April-June quarter nearly doubled on lower costs, said in a presentation that a fall in the rupee was cushioning a downward pressure on domestic steel prices. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)