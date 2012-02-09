BRIEF-Tata Motors says May group global wholesales figures drop 1 pct
* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 86,385 units in May 2017
MUMBAI Feb 9 India's Tata Steel , the world's No. 7 steelmaker, expects "muted but stable demand" in its major markets, Karl-Ulrich Kohler, head of its European operations, said in a statement.
The company, which operates two-thirds of its global capacity in Europe, on Thursday posted a net loss of 6.87 billion rupees ($139 million) for the December quarter, its first quarterly loss in more than two years.
* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 86,385 units in May 2017
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close