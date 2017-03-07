LONDON, March 7 Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its UK operations.

It said in a statement it would still be "deeply engaged" in talks with the pension scheme trustees, regulators and unions to ensure the survival of British steelmaking and a fair solution for all members of the British Steel Pension Scheme.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Carolyn Cohn)