April 10 India's Tata Steel said on Wednesday its total saleable steel production rose 27 percent to 2.26 million tonnes in January-March compared with the same period last year.

The company's steel sales rose 29 percent to 2.28 million tonnes in fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 from 1.77 million tonnes a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)