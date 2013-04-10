US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
April 10 India's Tata Steel said on Wednesday its total saleable steel production rose 27 percent to 2.26 million tonnes in January-March compared with the same period last year.
The company's steel sales rose 29 percent to 2.28 million tonnes in fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 from 1.77 million tonnes a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds quote, updates prices)