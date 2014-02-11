MUMBAI Feb 11 Tata Steel Ltd, the biggest Indian steelmaker by capacity, posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as higher raw material costs ate into margins.

Tata Steel, also the second-largest steel producer in Europe, posted a net profit of 5 billion rupees ($80 million) for the December-ending quarter, compared to a net loss of 7.89 billion rupees a year ago.

Net sales rose 14 percent to 364.1 billion rupees.

Analysts had expected a profit of 7.51 billion rupees on revenue of 336.52 billion rupees, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.