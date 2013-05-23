NEW DELHI May 23 Tata Steel Ltd,
India's largest steelmaker by market value, swung to a loss in
its fourth quarter, hit by weak demand in Europe, its top market
and production region.
The company's January-March net loss was 65.29 billion
Indian rupees ($1.2 billion), compared with a 43.3 billion rupee
profit a year earlier. Net sales rose about 1 percent to 341.8
billion rupees.
Analysts had expected profit of 3.64 billion rupees on sales
of 350.16 billion rupees, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this month the company said it would write down
goodwill and assets by $1.6 billion in the financial year that
ended in March, mainly because pf weakness in Europe, where
demand has fallen by almost a third since 2007.
($1 = 55.5612 Indian rupees)
