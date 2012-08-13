MUMBAI Aug 13 India's Tata Steel posted a sharp decline in first-quarter profit, hit by weak demand and prices in its main European market.

Net profit after minority interest and share of associates was 5.98 billion rupees ($108 million) for the quarter ended June, compared with a profit of 53.5 billion rupees, including one-time gains of about 40 billion rupees, a year earlier.

A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast net profit of 6.7 billion rupees.

Shares in Tata Steel, valued at $7 billion, closed down 1.2 percent ahead of the results.