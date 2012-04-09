MUMBAI, April 9 Tata Steel, the
world's seventh-largest steelmaker, said on Monday sales from
its Indian operations rose 3.3 percent to 1.77 million tonnes in
the January to March quarter.
The Indian operations account for about a quarter of the
group's total annual global capacity of about 28 million tonnes,
which includes unit Corus, Europe's second-largest steelmaker.
The company's crude steel production in India rose 2.6
percent in the quarter to 1.82 million tonnes, it said in a
statement.
Sales from the Indian operations rose 3.4 percent for the
full fiscal year ending March to 6.63 million tonnes, helped by
a 6 percent jump in sales of flat products, used in cars and
consumer goods.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)