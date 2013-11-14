India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
MUMBAI Tata Steel Ltd(TISC.NS) shares rose as much as 4.8 percent after the company's second-quarter profit beat expectations, helped by a rise in prices and market share at home.
July-September consolidated net profit, after minority interest and share of associates, was 9.17 billion rupees, compared with a loss of 3.64 billion rupees a year earlier, Tata Steel said on Wednesday.
Tata Steel shares were trading up nearly 3.7 percent to 371 rupees at 1.50 pm.
NEW DELHI India will launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.