The Tata Steel logo is seen at the Tata Steel rails factory in Hayange, Eastern France, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

MUMBAI Tata Steel Ltd(TISC.NS) shares rose as much as 4.8 percent after the company's second-quarter profit beat expectations, helped by a rise in prices and market share at home.

July-September consolidated net profit, after minority interest and share of associates, was 9.17 billion rupees, compared with a loss of 3.64 billion rupees a year earlier, Tata Steel said on Wednesday.

Tata Steel shares were trading up nearly 3.7 percent to 371 rupees at 1.50 pm.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)