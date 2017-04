MUMBAI May 14 India's Tata Steel Ltd shares fell as much as 2.5 percent on Tuesday after saying it will book a $1.6 billion impairment charge for the financial year ended March 31 due to weak economic and market conditions in Europe.

Tata Steel shares were down 2.2 percent as of 0356 GMT. The steel maker made the announcement late on Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)