MUMBAI Nov 14 India's Tata Steel Ltd shares rose 2.9 percent in pre-open trading after the company's second-quarter profit beat expectations, helped by a rise in prices and market share at home.

July-September consolidated net profit, after minority interest and share of associates, was 9.17 billion rupees ($144 million), compared with a loss of 3.64 billion rupees a year earlier, Tata Steel said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)