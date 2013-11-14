BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust signs term sheet with Arshiya
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
MUMBAI Nov 14 India's Tata Steel Ltd shares rose 2.9 percent in pre-open trading after the company's second-quarter profit beat expectations, helped by a rise in prices and market share at home.
July-September consolidated net profit, after minority interest and share of associates, was 9.17 billion rupees ($144 million), compared with a loss of 3.64 billion rupees a year earlier, Tata Steel said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.