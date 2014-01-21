* Robot project one of four finalists for new prize
* Others feature a videogame, animation, social media
* Public asked to help cast a vote by Friday
By Jane Baird
LONDON, Jan 21 As museums worldwide strive to
draw in young people, Tate Britain could place itself at the
cutting edge with a project for Internet viewers to drive robots
around its galleries at weekends, shining lights and cameras on
artworks that loom out of the dark.
The robot idea is one of four finalists for the new Tate IK
Prize. The winning project will become a reality by the summer.
"We wanted ways to use technology to increase our audience
reach and new ways to connect people with art," said Jane
Burton, the Tate's head of creative content.
Another finalist proposes reproducing the gallery as a
version of the popular Minecraft videogame.
The visitor to the Tatecraft gallery could delve into game
versions of some 25 works such as Atkinson Grimshaw's "Liverpool
Quay by Moonlight", exploring shops and alleys, interacting with
avatars, finding diaries and hearing snippets of conversation -
all clues toward solving the game.
The projects were designed around a 20-room British art
collection ranging from 1545 to the present. A panel of six
high-profile figures in technology and art, including Wikipedia
founder Jimmy Wales, picked the four finalists from 51 entries.
The winner, to be announced on Feb. 6, gets a prize of
10,000 pounds ($16,400) and a budget of 60,000 pounds for the
project.
Members of the public have a chance to cast votes, adding up
to a seventh vote, by midnight on Friday, Jan. 24. (To see the
presentations and vote: www.tate.org.uk/ikvote)
FORBIDDEN SPACE
Matt Locke and Kim Plowright got the inspiration for their
idea, #TateText, after the museum removed its traditional
curator commentary from artworks.
Online conversation in no way resembles the curator's
academic language, Locke said. "In the past four or five years,
it is fascinating the different ways that people talk online,
the kind of vernacular that people use."
They plan a 10-week, story-telling campaign via tablets and
mobile phones to create an audience for sharing snippets on the
artworks such as facts and history, human interest stories and
fiction, collecting the most interesting texts for a website.
Evan Boehm's idea - a combination of animated film and game
- came after he saw a boy running under an Anthony Caro
sculpture.
In the animation, a mother takes her rambunctious
eight-year-old son on a visit. At least one piece in every room
offers viewers a chance for in-depth interaction, such as
shaping a form in the style of sculptor Henry Moore. The more
interest the viewer shows, the more information she provides.
With their robots, Tommaso Lanza, Ross Cairns and David Di
Duca aim for something different from reproducing the normal
visit to the Tate.
"There is an adventurous element of breaking into a space
where you are not really allowed," Lanza said.
Adam Clarke said his game project is "all about bringing
fine art to the computer-game-playing public", attracting some
of the 13 million users of Minecraft.
He would use some of the funding to bring together artists
in the United States and New Zealand and a storyteller in
Europe, who would work with him on the game, to meet in person
and see the actual Tate.
The prize is funded by the Porter Foundation in memory of
Irene Kreitman.
($1 = 0.6090 British pounds)
