LONDON, Sept 27 British sweeteners and starches
maker Tate & Lyle Plc expects flat half year profits
due to difficult trading in Europe although it sees a better
second half with profits for its full year expected to be ahead.
The London-based group expects volumes of its sucralose
zero-calorie sweetener Splenda to have returned to growth in its
second quarter (July-September), but half year volumes will
still be lower hit by tough trading in Europe
"Overall, while recognising the current level of uncertainty
around the wider economy and volatile corn markets, we continue
to expect to make progress this financial year," the company
said in a trading statement on Thursday.
The group was giving the update towards the end of its half
year on Sept. 30, and ahead of first half results on Nov. 8.