UPDATE 2-Strong Taco Bell sales, low taxes drive Yum profit beat
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
LONDON Feb 6 British ingredients company Tate & Lyle warned that its annual profits would come in below the range it forecast in September, hit by a weak performance in sweeteners in the third quarter.
Tate & Lyle said on Friday that group profits for the year ended March 31 were now expected to be "modestly below" the 230 million pound to 240 million pound range which it had previously guided.
The company said its bulk ingredients unit had had a weak quarter. It generates most of its sales from that business, which covers corn syrup and industrial starches, but prices in that market are volatile due to fluctuating commodity costs and intense competition. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)