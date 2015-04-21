LONDON, April 21 Tate & Lyle on Tuesday
said it would exit most of its European bulk ingredients
business and restructure its struggling Splenda sucralose
business, in a bid to focus on and strengthen its specialty food
ingredients business.
Regarding a European corn wet-milling joint venture the
company has with Archer Daniels Midland, Tate said it
would exit the bulk ingredients plants in Bulgaria, Turkey and
Hungary and take full ownership of a more specialty-focused
plant in Slovakia.
It also said it would consolidate production of all its
Splenda sucralose at a facility in Alabama and close a Singapore
facility in the spring of 2016.
