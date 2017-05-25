LONDON May 25 British food ingredients maker
Tate & Lyle reported higher full-year sales and
earnings on Thursday, helped by an improving business
performance and a weaker British currency.
The company, which sells corn syrup and other ingredients to
food and drink makers, said sales rose 17 percent to 2.75
billion pounds ($3.6 billion) in the year to the end of March.
The weaker pound helped propel profit before tax 85 percent
higher to 233 million pounds, with earnings per share more than
doubling to 54.2 pence.
Excluding the impact of sterling, profit rose 20 percent,
with margins rising in both parts of Tate's business.
($1 = 0.7700 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)