UPDATE 2-HK regulator orders trading halt in China Huishan Dairy shares
* Regulator has only requested trading halts six times since 2011
Oct 8 British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle Plc said first-half trading was in line with its expectations and reiterated its forecast for the full year.
Tate & Lyle's said its specialty food ingredients business improved from last year in the six months ended Sept. 30, with sales volumes returning to growth in the second quarter. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Regulator has only requested trading halts six times since 2011
JOAL-FADIOUTH, Senegal/ROME, May 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - J ostling for space and swatting the smoke away from her eyes, Mariama Ngom sighs as she and her teenage daughter fling fish onto a large grill in a chaotic fishing port in Senegal.