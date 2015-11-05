Nov 5 British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle
Plc reported higher profit for the first half of its
fiscal year, in a sign that performance may be stabilizing
following troubles last year.
The company, which sells sweeteners and other ingredients to
packaged food and drink makers, said on Thursday adjusted profit
before tax rose 28 percent to 103 million pounds ($158.4
million) in the six months ended Sept 30.
Sales fell 2 percent to 1.17 billion pounds ($1.80 billion).
Tate & Lyle is in the process of overhauling its business to
focus on higher-margin specialty food ingredients instead of
commoditised bulk ingredients, which accounts for a majority of
the group's sales.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller
in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)