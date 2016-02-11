* Sees FY reported adjusted PBT "modestly below"
* Sees small FY loss from commodities
* Shares slump as much as 9 pct
(Adds analyst comments, details, updates share move)
Feb 11 Tate & Lyle Plc, the British
food ingredients maker, said it expected full-year reported
adjusted pretax profit to be "modestly below" a year earlier,
hurt by the drop in values of the Mexican peso and the Brazilian
real.
Shares in the company, which sells sweeteners and other
ingredients to packaged food and drink makers, fell as much as 9
percent, making it the largest percentage loser on London's FTSE
midcap market.
Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas said they expected the
consensus for the group's full-year reported profit to come down
by about 3 percent from about 195 million pounds.
Tate, which has exposure to the peso and the real through
its joint venture with Almidones Mexicanos and a citric acid
plant in Brazil, had reported adjusted pretax profit of 193
million pounds a year earlier.
Margins at Tate's unit that makes food ingredients and
stabilisers fell in the three months ended Dec. 31, hurt by a
sharp rise in the cost of some ingredients.
The company also said it expected a small loss for the full
year from commodities due to weakness in the U.S. ethanol
market, which Exane analysts linked to Tate's presence in one
corn wet mill.
It had previously expected commodities to result in a "small
profit".
Tate is in the process of overhauling its business to focus
on higher-margin speciality food ingredients instead of
commoditised bulk ingredients, which account for a majority of
the group's sales.
Speciality ingredients, such as artificial sweeteners and
dietary fibres, involve special technology or patents, and
therefore are much more profitable than undifferentiated bulk
ingredients such as high-fructose corn syrup.
The company reaffirmed its full-year forecast and said the
longer-term outlook for the business was positive, as it
expected the speciality food ingredients market to grow at
mid-single digits over time.
Shares in the company were down 8.8 percent at 530.5 pence
at 1009 GMT, underperforming the FTSE 350 Food Producers Index
which was down 3 percent.
($1 = 0.6909 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru,
additional reporting by Martinne Geller,; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Sunil Nair)