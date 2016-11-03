LONDON Nov 3 British ingredients supplier Tate
& Lyle raised its full-year profit expectations on
Thursday after a better-than-expected first half, helped by
strong demand for soft drinks in the United States and a weak
British pound.
The company reported sales rose 13 percent to 1.3 billion
pounds ($1.6 billion) in the six months to Sept. 30. Excluding
the impact of the weak sterling, sales rose 1 percent.
Adjusted profit was 140 million pounds, up 22 percent on a
constant currency basis. That compared, for example, to
Jefferies' analysts' expectations for 121 million pounds.
"We expect adjusted profit before tax in constant currency
for the full year to be higher than we anticipated coming into
the year, driven by the strong first half performance, with
performance in the second half remaining in line with our
expectations," said Tate's chief executive Javed Ahmed.
($1 = 0.8102 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Susan
Fenton)