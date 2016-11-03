* Strong US sweetener demand boosts bulk ingredients unit
LONDON, Nov 3 British ingredients supplier Tate
& Lyle raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday
after a better-than-expected first half, helped by strong demand
for soft drinks in the United States and a weak British pound.
The company reported sales rose 13 percent to 1.3 billion
pounds ($1.6 billion) in the six months to Sept. 30. Excluding
the impact of weaker sterling, sales rose 1 percent.
Adjusted profit was 140 million pounds, up 22 percent on a
constant currency basis. That compared, for example, to
Jefferies' analysts' expectations for 121 million pounds.
The company's bulk ingredients business, which sells
sweetener to soft drink makers and accounts for about 40 percent
of group profits, saw profits rise 36 percent, helped by strong
demand, operational improvements and strong pricing.
"We expect adjusted profit before tax in constant currency
for the full year to be higher than we anticipated coming into
the year, driven by the strong first half performance, with
performance in the second half remaining in line with our
expectations," said Tate's chief executive Javed Ahmed.
Tate's shares, up 24 percent since Britain's vote for Brexit
in June that sent the UK pound tumbling, rose a further 6.5
percent on Thursday morning to 829p.
($1 = 0.8102 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Susan
Fenton/Keith Weir)