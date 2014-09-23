* Taking longer than expected to make up winter shortfall
* New CFO leading review of planning, supply chain
* Sucralose prices seen down 25 pct this year, not 15 pct
* Sees adj profit of 230-245 mln pounds, below analyst
estimates
* Shares plunge 16 percent
By Martinne Geller and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Sept 23 Tate & Lyle shares
tumbled to a three-year low after it cut its full-year profit
forecast, blaming fierce competition for its Splenda sweetener
and supply chain problems caused by a severe U.S. winter.
The British company, which sells ingredients to packaged
food and drinks makers, has had to renegotiate supply contracts
at lower prices to protect market share in the face of intense
Chinese competition.
It said on Tuesday it expected prices of its Splenda
sucralose to fall by 25 percent this year, rather than the 15
percent decline it forecast in February.
It also said the prolonged and harsh winter in the United
States disrupted operations at its corn plants, causing global
supply problems which ate into profits. The delays meant the
firm had to deliver to some customers by air, rather than by
shipping, and it said it was still working to catch up.
"If we had to air freight stuff, we air freighted. That cost
us money," said Chief Executive Javed Ahmed.
Shares in Tate & Lyle were down 16.5 percent to 611 pence at
1342 GMT, more than wiping out the gains they had made since the
February price warning.
"We are sufficiently concerned about the timeline to turn
around sucralose pricing and the supply chain management issues
to warrant a more negative stance on the shares," said Canaccord
Genuity, which downgraded the stock to "sell" from "hold".
"The fact that Tate has issued such a significant profit
warning within two months of the last guidance update points to
a serious lack of visibility, not only within one of its end
markets (sucralose) but also internally."
Canaccord said questions over management credibility should
plague the stock moving forward, but that speculation that it
could now be a takeover target might limit the downside.
Tate & Lyle said it now expects adjusted pre-tax profit for
the year to end-March 2015 in the range of 230 to 245 million
pounds ($377-$402 million).
That is well below analysts' expectations for 293 million
pounds, according to a Reuters poll of 13 brokers - based on the
company's forecast in July for profit slightly below that of
fiscal 2014's 322 million pounds.
"Clearly our performance in the first half has been
extremely disappointing," Ahmed said on a conference call. The
company is due to report results for the first half on Nov. 6.
VOLATILE
Tate & Lyle generates most of its sales from bulk
ingredients like corn syrup and industrial starches, where
prices are volatile due to fluctuating commodity costs and
intense competition.
The company has been moving more into higher-margin
specialty ingredients like oat proteins and artificial
sweeteners that are in higher demand by food companies looking
to make their products healthier.
Explaining the roughly 50 million pound fall in the profit
outlook, Ahmed said about 20 to 25 million was related to the
worsening outlook for sucralose pricing. About 30 million was
from what he called a "one-off" issue related to the
supply-chain problems which incurred extra costs in the second
quarter as it scrambled to service customers.
"The manufacturing and supply chain challenges we faced have
highlighted the need for us to look in detail at our planning
and supply chain processes and I've asked (new chief financial
officer) Nick Hampton to take the lead on that," Ahmed said.
Hampton joined three weeks ago from PepsiCo.
"Whilst these are non-recurring costs, the fact that
disruption from last winter is still being resolved is
surprising and disappointing," said Citi analysts in a note.
(1 US dollar = 0.6093 British pound)
