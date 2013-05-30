May 30 Tate & Lyle PLC :
* Adjusted profit before tax + 4% to 329 million STG
* Adjusted operating profit +3% to 358 million STG
* Dividend per share up 5.2% to 26.2P
* Underlying business continues to perform well
* Expect to deliver another year of profitable growth
* Speciality food ingredients sales up 7% to £947 million
* Bulk ingredients adjusted operating profit up by 6% to £182
million
* In speciality food ingredients, we expect to deliver good
sales and profit
growth
* Profits within bulk ingredients to be more evenly distributed
between the