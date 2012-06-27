LONDON, June 27 British group Whitefox
Technologies is to appeal against a U.S. court ruling made
against it in a dispute with Tate & Lyle which an
analyst said could win the London-based sweeteners and starch
company over 10 million pounds ($16 million).
The trial before the Supreme Court of the State of New York
related to equipment and technologies supplied by Whitefox for
use in Tate's U.S. ethanol plants at Loudon in Tennessee and
Fort Dodge in Iowa which Tate claimed were not fit for purpose.
"We are very surprised and disappointed at this verdict and
we will be pursuing an appeal. We have done absolutely nothing
wrong and we have complete faith in our technology which is
being used successfully by our customers," Whitefox's chief
executive Gillian Harrison said in a statement on Wednesday.
No comment was made by Tate on the level of the award
granted to Tate, although analyst Graham Jones at brokers
Panmure Gordon estimated that the award is in the order of a low
double-digit millions of pounds figure.
Tate's shares were off 2 percent at 633 pence at 0840 GMT in
a slightly firmer London market.