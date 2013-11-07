BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
LONDON Nov 7 British sweetener maker Tate & Lyle reported lower profit for the first half of its fiscal year, citing cold spring weather in the United States that hurt demand for soft drinks.
The maker of zero-calorie sweeteners including Splenda and Tasteva said on Thursday its adjusted earnings per share were 29.9 pence for the six months to Sept. 30, down from 30.5 pence in the year-earlier period.
April 16 Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd