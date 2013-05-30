LONDON May 28 British sweeteners and starches
manufacturer Tate & Lyle posted a 4 percent rise in
full year profit to beat analyst expectations, helped by a
one-off legal settlement, and said it expects to see further
profit growth.
Tate & Lyle, whose brands include zero calorie sweetener
Splenda, said on Thursday adjusted profit before tax for the
year to end-March rose to 329 million pounds ($497 million) from
318 million pounds in the previous year.
A Reuters poll of 16 analysts showed Tate & Lyle was, on
average, expected to report an adjusted pretax profit of 322.8
million pounds for the full year.
"Despite having entered the year facing a number of
headwinds we have made progress," Chief Executive Javed Ahmed
said, citing challenges such as corn price volatility.
"Looking ahead, we will continue to build on the foundations
we have laid and expect to deliver another year of profitable
growth," he said.
Overall sales rose 5 percent to 3.26 billion pounds, while
adjusted operating profit rose 3 percent to 358 million pounds
over the year. Profit was partially helped by a 4.5 million
pound payment after the company won a case against London-based
Whitefox Technologies over equipment used in its U.S. plants.
Tate & Lyle said it expects to see further growth in sales
and profits in its speciality product division, whose products
include artificial sweetener sucralose and food ingredients, due
to stronger demand for healthier and convenience foods. Sales in
the unit rose 7 percent to 947 million pounds over the year
The company's bulk ingredient division's sales rose 5
percent to 2.3 billion pounds on strong sales in countries such
as Mexico, while adjusted operating profit rose 6 percent to 182
million pounds on the back of a strong performance from bulk
sweeteners in the US and Europe.
It expects profits within the unit to be more evenly
distributed between the first and second half compared to the
prior year, with improved bulk sweetener unit margins in the
U.S. to offset a slower start in volumes.
The company also bumped up its full year dividend by 5.2
percent to 26.2 pence.
Shares in Tate & Lyle, which have risen by almost 26 percent
over the past year, closed at 849 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the company at 3.94 billion pounds.