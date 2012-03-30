* Reopens second plant two months ahead of schedule

* Bulk sweetener volumes helped by higher sugar price

* Sees net debt higher after keeping US corn silos full

* Shares fall 0.86 pct

LONDON, March 30 British sweeteners and starches maker Tate & Lyle reported a solid performance for the first three months of 2012 helped by good growth of its sucralose sweetener Splenda which prompted it to reopen a second plant ahead of schedule.

The McIntoch factory, in Alabama, recently restarted around two months early and has already met its first customer orders for the zero-calorie sweetener sucralose as the group expands production from its other facility in Singapore.

The London-based group, which makes most of its profits in the United States, said on Friday in a trading statement that its solid final quarter figures helped it top off a good performance for the full year to end-March 2012.

Tate reported good sales growth in its speciality food ingredients business, such as for sucralose, across its financial year, while its bulk sweetener volumes were helped by the higher price of competing sugar.

Analysts said the update contained few surprises and Graham Jones at brokers Panmure Gordon reiterated his forecast for a 20 percent rise in pretax profits to 315 million pounds for the year to end-March 2012.

Tate shares were off 0.86 percent at 689 pence by 0752 GMT in a slightly firmer London stock market, after having risen nearly 40 percent since a low last summer of 499 pence reflecting the recovery in its trading.

The group said its net debt will be somewhat higher than at the end of its previous year after it decided to keep its U.S. corn silos full in response to the anticipated tight supply situation running up to next harvest.

The update came towards the close of its full year to end-March 2012 and ahead of its annual results on May 31.