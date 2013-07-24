LONDON, July 24 British sweetener maker Tate &
Lyle said an unusually cold spring in the U.S. hit
first quarter volumes but had not led it to alter full-year
profit forecasts.
Tate & Lyle, whose brands include zero calorie sweeteners
Splenda and Tasteva, said on Wednesday that the expected cold
start to the U.S. summer resulted in lower volumes within the
beverage sector, which mainly impacted bulk ingredients.
Its speciality food ingredients business saw volumes and
sales rise ahead of the wider market thanks to growth in Europe
and emerging markets which made up for softer performance in the
U.S., it said. Overall, adjusted operating profit was in line
with its own expectations.
"Our outlook for the year remains unchanged and we continue
to expect to deliver another year of profitable growth," the
company said.
Tate & Lyle has in recent years shifted its focus to
developing its more profitable speciality food ingredients
business of sweeteners and starches, which accounted for almost
30 percent of sales last year, away from its sugar operations.
Shares in Tate, which are up 11 percent since the start of
the year, closed at 823.5 pence on Tuesday valuing the company
at 3.8 billion pounds ($5.8 billion).