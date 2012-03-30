LONDON, March 30 British sweeteners and starches
maker Tate & Lyle Plc said on Friday it had seen a
solid performance during its final quarter of the first three
months of 2012 which will help it consolidate its good
performance for its full year.
The London-based group said its speciality food ingredients,
such as its sucralose sweetener, saw good sales growth across
its year, while its bulk ingredients gained on the back of
higher competing sugar prices.
The company was giving a trading update towards the close of
its full year to end-March 2012 and ahead of its annual results
on May 31.
Tate's shares have risen nearly 40 percent since a low last
summer of 499 pence reflecting the recovery in its trading, and
they closed on Thursday at 695p.