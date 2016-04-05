LONDON, April 5 British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter and full-year performance was in line with the forecast it gave in February.

The company, which sells sweeteners and other ingredients to packaged food and drink makers, said then that profit for the full year ended March 31 would be lower, due to the drop in values of currencies such as the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Holmes)