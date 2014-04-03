(Adds background, comment by analyst)

LONDON, April 3 British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle PLC expects to report flat earnings for the year just ended, it said on Thursday, due to a dramatic drop in prices of its sucralose sweetener and weak soft drink sales in the United States.

The company, which sells sucralose under the Splenda brand as well as other sweeteners, said its specialty food ingredient business should report strong volume growth in emerging markets and Europe, though profits in the division will be crimped by a much more competitive market for sucralose.

It warned of the drop in sucralose prices in February, when it reported weaker than expected third-quarter results and cut its forecast for the full year ending March 31, sending its shares tumbling.

The company expects to announce the full results on 29 May.

Analysts now expect adjusted profit of 327.3 million pounds, according to the company's own survey. That is in line with last year's performance, and down from a consensus of 340 million pounds before the third-quarter warning.

The company said its bulk ingredients business should report lower full-year profit, due to weak soft drink sales in the United States, which reduced demand for corn syrup, and lingering severe cold weather that hurt performance in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Jason Neely and Greg Mahlich)