LONDON, April 3 British food ingredients firm
Tate & Lyle PLC expects to report flat earnings for the
year just ended, it said on Thursday, due to a dramatic drop in
prices of its sucralose sweetener and weak soft drink sales in
the United States.
The company, which sells sucralose under the Splenda brand
as well as other sweeteners, said its specialty food ingredient
business should report strong volume growth in emerging markets
and Europe, though profits in the division will be crimped by a
much more competitive market for sucralose.
It warned of the drop in sucralose prices in February, when
it reported weaker than expected third-quarter results and cut
its forecast for the full year ending March 31, sending its
shares tumbling.
The company expects to announce the full results on 29 May.
Analysts now expect adjusted profit of 327.3 million pounds,
according to the company's own survey. That is in line with last
year's performance, and down from a consensus of 340 million
pounds before the third-quarter warning.
The company said its bulk ingredients business should report
lower full-year profit, due to weak soft drink sales in the
United States, which reduced demand for corn syrup, and
lingering severe cold weather that hurt performance in the
fourth quarter.
